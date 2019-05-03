Posted: May 03, 2019 1:49 PMUpdated: May 03, 2019 2:40 PM

The Nowata Boys and Girls Club has re-opened after flooding closed the facility earlier this week. Nowata County Emergency Management confirmed that over five inches of rain fell in a four-hour period as a part of devastating storms that hit the area on Tuesday evening.

Staff at the Boys and Girls Club told on our news partners at The News on 6 that several inches of water flooded the facility. Staff members spent most of Wednesday and Thursday doing everything possible to soak up the water. Areas including classrooms, restrooms and storage areas flooded causing at least $10,000 worth of damage.

The club prides itself on giving Nowata students a place to go after school. The club was closed for two days in total.