Posted: May 03, 2019 2:09 PMUpdated: May 03, 2019 2:09 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested after exposing himself near Murphy’s Steak House and the United Grocery Store on Wednesday. William Cochran Jr. appeared before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse facing charges of indecent exposure and public intoxication.

According to an affidavit, Cochran willingfully exposed himself near the restaurant. Police believed due to his pattern of behavior that Cochran was under the influence. However, police were not able to determine what drug Cochran was using.

Bond for Cochran was set at $10,000, He is due back in court on May 24.