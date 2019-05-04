Posted: May 04, 2019 9:19 AMUpdated: May 04, 2019 9:19 AM

Garrett Giles

The Osage County Commissioners will discuss and possibly take action to approve a resolution to adopt the “Revised Employee Drug and Alcohol Testing Policy Handbook.” The effective date, if approved, would be Thursday, May 16th.

Discussion to sign a transfer of funds request within the Highway Fund will follow. The transfer amount would be $745.38. There will also be discussion on a resolution to determine maximum highway allowances for May.

The Osage County Commissioners are planning to acknowledge the receipt of a letter from the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service. The letter regards the naming of Branden Handke as the Acting County Director for the Osage County Extension Office effective Tuesday, April 30th.

The Osage County Commissioners will meet at 10:00 a.m., Monday, May 6th at the Courthouse in Pawhuska.