Posted: May 04, 2019 9:21 AMUpdated: May 04, 2019 9:36 AM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Public Works Authority will convene and discuss a purchase for Dewey’s Wastewater Treatment Facility.

A bid with Haynes Pump and Process for the purchase of a new ultra-violet disinfection system will be discussed by the Authority. City Manager Kevin Trease said in March that they hit a brick wall and had no choice but to change the system out.

The equipment, he said, is obsolete. The electrical connectors for the light bulds cannot be purchased anymore. Trease has also talked to companys about retrofitting the Model 3000 with the current system and he has had no luck.

The purchase of the ultra-violet disinfection system for the Wastewater Treatment Facility in Dewey costs $65,673.

After the Dewey Public Works Authority discusses the possible purchase, they will discuss and consider amendments to the 2018-2019 Fiscal Year Budget.