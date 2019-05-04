Posted: May 04, 2019 9:26 AMUpdated: May 04, 2019 9:26 AM

Garrett Giles

Action to approve an amended contract with Tyler Technologies will be discussed during the Bartlesville City Council meeting Monday. If approved, the Bartlesville Police Department will get new software modules in the amount of $644,339.

Prior to the contract discussion, Police Chief Tracy Roles will present awards. Those awards are for Officer Ben Hollander and James Graham, Sgt. Daniel Mains and Captain Denver Millard.

Also in the meeting, Councilman Jim Curd will present action to reject a bid for the 2018 CDBG Project. This is the Johnstone Park Pirate Ship Playground Project.