Posted: May 04, 2019 9:33 AMUpdated: May 04, 2019 9:33 AM

Garrett Giles

A presentation and proclamation will be heard by the Washington County Commissioners Monday. The presentation and proclamation will be given by the Oklahoma Home and Community Education Organization of Washington County.

A Juvenile Detention Services Agreements between the Commissioners and the Tulsa County Commissioners will be considered. Tulsa County’s Commissioners are working the agreement on behalf of the Tulsa County Juvenile Detention Center for the 2019-2020 Fiscal Year.

A one-year license agreement with the Public Service Company of Oklahoma for temporary staging area will be considered next. An inter-local agreement regarding 2,640 feet of Durham Road used for hauling asphalt during the Deer Creek Project will also be considered.

A request grant for C.E.D. materials will be reviewed. Also in the meeting, the Washington County Commissioners will hear several reports and open bids for the sale of surplus equipment at 10:00 o'clock.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet on Monday, May 6th at 9:00 a.m. in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room