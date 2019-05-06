News
Washington County
Single Vehicle Accident Leaves One in Poor Condition
Garrett Giles
A personal injury collision occurred Sunday afternoon on State Highway 11 approximately 4.5 miles north of Skiatook.
80-year-old Homer Foreman from Jacksonville, Texas was driving his 2006 Chevy Uplander southbound on Hwy 11 when his vehicle left the roadway. His vehicle then struck a tree. It is believed that Foreman was driving at a high rate of speed when trying to make a curve in the road.
Foreman was transported by Skiatook EMS to St. John Hospital in Tulsa. He was admitted in poor condition with trunk internal injuries.
