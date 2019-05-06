Posted: May 06, 2019 10:26 AMUpdated: May 06, 2019 10:34 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Public Library joined forces with the Bartlesville Police and Fire Departments over the weekend. The combined groups held their inaugural Block Party. Library Director Shellie McGill said the event was a success.

McGill said they want to make this an annual affair. The three groups hope to double the size of the event next year. She said they plan to utilize more space and expand the Block Party to the Tower Center at Unity Square green space.

They will start planning as soon as next month. McGill said they will plan out how exciting activities and will set a permanent date for the event. She said they plan on having the event take place every May, but they still need to pick a date.

The Bartlesville Public Library sold books during the Block Party and talked to parents and students about their summer programs. McGill said anywhere between 100 to 200 parents and children came to learn about the Library's summer programs. She said parents wanting to get their children to participate in this year’s Summer Reading program will have a chance to enroll through the end of the month.

Anyone wanting to enroll their child can simply drop by the Library to complete the enrollment process.

McGill said you will walk into the Library, take a left and find yourself in the Children's Area. She said the librarian at the desk will take your child's name, age and a parent contact. Lastly, a sign-up kit will then be given and you can go about your business.

This year’s Block Party was set up by Bartlsville Police Chief Tracy Roles. All groups worked on organizing the event since November 2019. All groups worked together for their common goal: community outreach.

Bounce houses, free food and tours of the Police and Fire Departments were available. Kids also had a chance to climb inside a fire truck or police vehicle. McGill said they look forward to doing this again next year.

(Photo Courtesy: Ashton Peterson)