Posted: May 06, 2019 10:40 AMUpdated: May 06, 2019 10:40 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners declared several items as surplus during Monday morning’s meeting. Most items declared were power tools that were on the inventory but could not be located.

In the unfinished business portion of the meeting the commissioners tabled a resolution regarding the potential use of district two use tax money to support the sheriff’s office. The commissioners had received conflicting information from the district attorney’s regarding the legality of the resolution. Commissioner Burke LaRue said he made contact with state representatives seeking advice.

The county also declared a disaster after last Tuesday’s storms that resulted in flooding in the county. This makes the county eligible to receive aid for repairs.

The commissioners also accepted $300 in donations of behalf of the sheriff’s office. Also, bids were opened and accepted for hot mix and hot lay.