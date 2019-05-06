Posted: May 06, 2019 10:48 AMUpdated: May 06, 2019 10:49 AM

Garrett Giles

Kay Little of "Little History Adventures" will present the educational program “Gone but not Forgotten, Washington County Schools” at the Bartlesville Area History Museum on May 29th.

The brown bag event will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the museum, located on the fifth floor of City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave.

Bartlesville Area History Coordinator Jo Crabtree said everyone you know is sentimental about the school or schools they attended and that those memories, made and stored while growing up, continue to be an integral part of any individual or generation.

Crabtree said BAHM has collected and stored considerable documentation, photographs and facts of more than a century of learning institutions in Washington County.

She said the things we learn in school are a collective component of life itself, and though what we learn from friends and family is important, the foundation we glean from attending any organized instruction is some of the most important training we achieve in life.