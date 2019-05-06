Posted: May 06, 2019 12:24 PMUpdated: May 06, 2019 12:25 PM

This week is Teacher Appreciation Week and the Bartlesville Public Schools District is honoring its teachers.

On Tuesday, May 7th from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., a BHS Retirement Reception will be held for several retiring teachers. The reception will be held at the Freshman Academy Conference Center at BHS. Teachers being recognized for their dedication to education include Jeretta Amburn, Patricia Anduss, Richard Bishop, Warren Neff and Susan Staats.

Chick-fil-a Bartlesville and the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation is also showing appreciation to BPS teachers by offering free Chick-fil-a for the week. From the 6:00 to 10:30 a.m. teachers can enjoy free Chick-fil-a.

The Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation is also asking you to tag your favorite BPS teacher on the BPSF’s Facebook page. Briefly post what makes them great to the original BPSF post to the social media site for their chance to win $100. That money will be put towards the teacher’s classroom materials.