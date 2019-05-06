Posted: May 06, 2019 2:28 PMUpdated: May 06, 2019 5:46 PM

Ty Loftis

On Wednesday, April 10, an officer was dispatched to the 200 Block of North Bucy in Bartlesville in regards to a domestic abuse altercation.

Upon arrival, the officer found the female victim with several bruises on her forearm and a scab on her left elbow. The victim stated that there had been a lot of issues between Stephen Flemming, the defendant, and herself over the last week.

On Tuesday evening, when the two were arguing, Flemming pulled a switch-blade knife and wouldn't let her leave the house. He also stated, “I'm going to impale you.” When Flemming went to the bathroom, she escaped to the bedroom and crawled out the window. Flemming began chasing her around the car, but the victim saw her neighbor, and she ran to him for help. The neighbor later confirmed this with the officer.

On that previous night, the victim stated that the two began to argue. When she threw her ring at Flemming, he came up from behind her and wrapped his arms around the victim so she couldn't move or breathe. The victim also said that Flemming has grabbed her by the triceps. Flemming had also punched the victim in the jaw at one time.

Flemming saw his bond set at $10,000 and he is due back in court Friday, May 24.