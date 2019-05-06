Posted: May 06, 2019 2:29 PMUpdated: May 06, 2019 7:44 PM

Max Gross

A former Nowata County Jailer is being accused of sexually assaulting an inmate. 30-year-old Cody Lowen is being charged with first-degree forcible sodomy and rape by instrumentation, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Nowata County Undersheriff Jason McClain says that Lowen was terminated on April 30 when the incident was discovered.

Sheriff Mirta Hallett then asked the OSBI for assistance on May 2. An OSBI investigation is ongoing. Lowen was briefly held in custody in Washington County before posting a $25,000 bond.