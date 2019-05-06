Posted: May 06, 2019 6:36 PMUpdated: May 06, 2019 6:36 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska City Council met for a regularly scheduled meeting Monday evening at City Hall and it was the first one for Councilwoman Jourdan Foran, who defeated Steve Holcombe in a run-off election in May.

At the meeting, it was determined that Mark Buchanan would be elected to the Vice-Mayor position and serve as Chaplain. Buchanan had been a Councilman serving Ward Three.

Pawhuska seniors Blake Allen and Cassidy Hindman were presented with plaques for being a 2019 honorary mayor and vice-mayor. For getting this distinction, the duo was able to get out in the community and see how the city runs on a daily basis. They are each a valedictorian and salutatorian in their senior class.

Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Joni Nash gave an economic update and informed the council that the National CattleWomen's Association Convention went well and that there were women in town from as far away as Oregon.

The City Council approved a public fireworks display that will take place on July 4th. Traffic will be closed off on the 600 block of Kihekah Ave. for a street fair on July 3rd as well as July 4th.

The next regular scheduled City Council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 11 at 5:30 in the evening at Pawhuska City Hall.