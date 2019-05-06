Posted: May 06, 2019 7:33 PMUpdated: May 06, 2019 7:35 PM

Max Gross

The joint City-County Emergency Management Council held its annual review on Monday night. Washington Emergency Management Director Kary Cox spoke to the panel comprised of the five Bartlesville city councilman and three Washington County Commissioners.

Cox updated the panel on the emergency management activities that have taken place over the last year. Cox said the main focus was on completing the hazard mitigation plan. Under the current plan all county entities are now under one plan. Cox detailed that this streamlines the renewal process for the plan which will be necessary over the next six months.

Melissa Lindgren then gave a presentation on grant activities. Lindgren stated that 78 citizens have built storm shelters as a part of the county rebate program. Also, it was estimated that grants accounted for roughly one-third of the department’s budget.

Cox then presented the budget from the last year. Cox chronicled a few one-time expenses in the report, but he said largely the budget is similar to previous years.