Posted: May 06, 2019 8:00 PMUpdated: May 06, 2019 8:00 PM

Max Gross

Several members of the law enforcement community were recognized at Monday night’s meeting of the Bartlesville City Council. The council started by reading a declaration for National Police Week which is set for May 12-18th.

Next, Chief Tracy Roles presented Officer Ben Hollander with an award for meritorious conduct. Roles outlined that Hollander is the go-to guy for dealing with patrol related technology. The chief stated that Hollander is integral part of the department that has saved it time and money.

Also, Sergeant Daniel Mains, Corporal Denver Millard and Corporal James Graham were bestowed with a life-saving award for their actions on March 14 when a witness was left alone and was attempting an act of self-harm. Roles talks about the impact of their actions.

Several other officers were in attendance. All council members echoed their appreciation towards the officers.