Posted: May 06, 2019 8:21 PMUpdated: May 06, 2019 8:40 PM

Garrett Giles

A vote to approve an ordinance for a lot split of four lots in the City of Dewey was tabled Monday night.

Ward 1 City Councilman Wayne Sell made the motion to table the item. He said it was only fair to look into the request, the plans and the lots further based on the concerns of the citizens.

The concerns from Dewey residents in nearby lots include the increase of foot traffic. Citizens said that foot traffic is already bad in the area and there have been concerns about stolen property and break-ins at the location.

Lots 18 through 21 were the lots that had the request submitted. These lots are located near South Shawnee Avenue, which is back a ways behind the former Half Dollar Cafe and the Davis Family Funeral Home off of US Highway 75 in Dewey.

The owner of the lot was in attendance. Doug Miller said he hopes to have the rear 50-feet of the four lots removed of each lot. He also wants to replat that area into one lot. The front four lots would remain a residential zone for single families.

The new lot request to be zoned as a general industrial area caused the most concern. Aside from wanting to build four 855-square foot homes, Miller wants to build a garage style storage area for boats and vehicles. He said he would rent out the area and it would not be a mini storage type area. This would be on the alley side of the lot.

Once again, the Dewey City Council tabled the item Monday night to look at the plans and the lots.

Also in the Dewey City Council meeting, they approved their lease agreement with the Community Action Resource & Development Inc.