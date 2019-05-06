Posted: May 06, 2019 8:28 PMUpdated: May 06, 2019 8:43 PM

A $65,673 purchase was approved at Monday night's Dewey Public Works Authority meeting.

The bid from Haynes Pump and Process was accepted for the purchase of a new ultra-violet disinfection system.

Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease said they used the old system as long as they could, but now, it is obsolete. 6 years ago the City of Dewey thought about changing the system but it would have cost $400,000.

The equipment was installed in the mid-1980s. Trease said the old system will be replaced with a newer Trojan system made in Canada. He said it should retrofit into their existing system with a few modifications.

There was a bid proposed that would have cost the City of Dewey $125,000. That bid included the removal of the old system on top of the installment of the new system.

Instead, Trease said the City will install the system themselves to save the citizens $60,000. To make this purchase possible, the Authority approved the amendment of the 2018-2019 Fiscal Year Budget.

The total transfer of funds to the Equipment and Machine Fund was $61,000. Trease said the purchase of the ultra-violet disinfectant system was one of those unforeseen emergencies that jsut had to be taken care of.

$26,000 was tranferred from the Reserve/Contingency Fund to make the purchase possible. $30,000 was also transferred from the Vehicles Fund. To bring the City of Dewey even closer to the $65,673 amount for the new system, $5,000 was transferred from the City's Fuel Fund.