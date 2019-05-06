Posted: May 06, 2019 9:42 PMUpdated: May 06, 2019 9:42 PM

Max Gross

The Nowata Sheriff’s Office is asking for help after an inmate escaped custody around 8 p.m. Monday night. 24-year-old Caleb Epple is believed to be in the area around the jail.

Epple was arrested on April 22 and charged with burglary in the first degree and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Epple had been in custody on a $50,000 bond.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Nowata County Sheriff’s Department at 918-273-2287. Crimestoppers is also offering a reward for any information leading to his arrest. Call Crimestoppers at 918-336-2583.

(PHOTO COURTESY: Nowata County Sheriff/Facebook)