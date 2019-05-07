Posted: May 07, 2019 11:36 AMUpdated: May 07, 2019 12:15 PM

Garrett Giles

Congressman Kevin Hern will host his first Veterans History Day in Tulsa next month.

The Veterans History Project works to preserve the memories, stories, and history of northeast Oklahoma veterans for future generations through the Library of Congress.

During Veterans History Day, staff will be available to record veteran interviews on film and send the footage to the Library of Congress to be archived.

Congressman Hern said it is imperative that our future generations learn about the service of the men and women who have served in uniform and remember their great sacrifice to our nation.

The interviews will be conducted by appointment only at the CityPlex Towers in Tulsa (2448 East 81st Street) in the first-floor atrium between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday, June 14th, and between 8 a.m. and 1p.m. on Saturday, June 15th.

Hern said if you are a veteran or know a veteran who might be willing to participate, he encourages you to contact their office to learn about the program or to schedule an interview during one of the upcoming Veterans History Day events.

The Veterans History Project (VHP) of the Library of Congress collects and preserves firsthand interviews and narratives of United States Veterans who have served from World War I through today.

The Project makes this important national archive of materials accessible to the public and also collects oral histories from Gold Star Family members of the Armed Forces who died as a result of their service during a period of war.