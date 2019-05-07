Posted: May 07, 2019 11:59 AMUpdated: May 07, 2019 12:30 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public in regards to the death of 51-year old Tracy Thomason.

Thomason was found by family members in the living room of his house on Ranchland Rd. west of Skiatook last Wednesday. Thomason lived alone.

Reports from The News on 6 show it appears as though Thomason died from blunt force trauma to the head. Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden says the official cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner’s office.

Authorities believe robbery may have played a role in the homicide, as Virden says Thomason was saving money for medical equipment. As a result, he may have had a large sum of money at his house.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to call 918-287-3131. Callers can remain anonymous.