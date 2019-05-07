Posted: May 07, 2019 12:13 PMUpdated: May 07, 2019 12:14 PM

Garrett Giles

The Oklahoma State University buffalo formerly housed at Bartlesville Public Library is still being rehabilitated.

Library Director Shellie McGill said she hoped to have had it for the Inaugural Block Party last weekend, but that Gary Long of C&M Collision Repair is doing excellent work. She said the orange coloration that is being and the graphics that are going on the buffalo sharpen its appearance.

The Bartlesville Public Library expects the OSU buffalo back any day now.

McGill said the OSU buffalo was donated to the Bartlesville Public Library a couple of years ago. She said it was unfortunately vandalized before someone attempted to restore it. That made matters worse as the materials used did not stand up to the elements.

In March, Gary Long decided to refurbish the buffalo at no cost to the City of Bartlesville.

When the OSU buffalo is rehabed, McGill said they will have an unveiling of the OSU buffalo and a thank you article sent out when it is completed. She is not sure yet, but the Library may have a reception.

McGill said they are thankful for Long’s service.