Posted: May 07, 2019 12:58 PMUpdated: May 07, 2019 12:58 PM

Ty Loftis

More than 181,000 registered voters in the state of Oklahoma will receive an official Address Confirmation Notice from the State Election Board over the next two months. These notices are required to be sent out by state law.

State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax says anybody who gets one of these notices should promptly respond.

Ziriax was quoted as saying, “Voters who do not confirm their address will be designated as inactive and risk removal from the voter rolls after the 2022 General Election, if no voter activity occurs before then.”

Not everyone will receive an Address Confirmation Notice, but a 25-year old law requires the State Election Board to send the Notices out. Reasons include avoiding such things as possible duplicate registration in another county or state.

Voters have 60 days to respond to the Notice or else the voter’s status will be changed to inactive. Inactive voters can still vote, but if no voting activity occurs during the next two General Election cycles, those inactive voters will be removed from the voter rolls following the 2022 General Election.

To learn more about the Address Confirmation Notice Process or to confirm your address online, go to elections.ok.gov. You may also contact your local County Election Board for further questions.