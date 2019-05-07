Posted: May 07, 2019 1:57 PMUpdated: May 07, 2019 1:57 PM

Max Gross

Nowata law enforcement continues to search for 24-year-old Caleb Epple who escaped from the Nowata County jail on Monday evening.

Nowata Police Chief Mike McIlhaney says that several leads have been investigated.

Epple was arrested on April 22 and charged with burglary in the first degree and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Epple had been in custody on a $50,000 bond.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Nowata County Sheriff’s Department at 918-273-2287. Crimestoppers is also offering a reward for any information leading to his arrest. Call Crimestoppers at 918-336-2583.