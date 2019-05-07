Posted: May 07, 2019 2:23 PMUpdated: May 07, 2019 3:36 PM

Ty Loftis

It will be important to stay weather aware this evening and be in tune with what is going on. Washington County Emergency Manager Kary Cox says his group will be prepared for any severe weather or damaging flooding that may impact the area.

Cox says the latest forecasts are predicting up to an inch and a half of rain in the Bartlesville area. Even with that much rainfall, Cox says the city of Bartlesville shouldn't have much of an issue when it comes to flooding. That could be a different story points to the north, though.

Cox says the National Weather Service is predicting the storm to hit around midnight, but adds the forecast can change at any time so be prepared. To stay up to date with this evening's weather, go to Bartlesvilleradio.com and sign up for our K-1 Text alerts on the right side of the home page.