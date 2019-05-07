Posted: May 07, 2019 3:02 PMUpdated: May 07, 2019 3:42 PM

Max Gross

Former Nowata County Jailer Cody Lowen was arrested and charged with first-degree forcible sodomy and rape by instrumentation. Undersheriff Jason McClain said that the sheriff’s office called in the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to examine the situation.

OSBI special agent Brandon Lane conducted the investigation. According to an affidavit, Lowen and another officer had begun the booking process for a female that was arrested on an outstanding warrant the evening of April 28. The victim was then left alone in the cell with no other jailers or female inmates.

Lowen then came to cell by himself to talk with the victim. She claimed that she felt coerced to perform oral sex on Lowen. The victim felt like she could not scream for help because if one officer could do this than others might also. The female felt as if something bad would happen if she did not perform oral sex.

Lowen was on one side of the cell door while the victim was in the cell. Lowen then made an attempt to penetrate the victim but she pulled away. Investigators spoke with Lowen after the incident occurred. Lowen stated that the victim did perform oral sex on him.

McClain said that Lowen was terminated once the incident was discovered. Lowen was held in Washington County before posting a $25,000 bond.