Posted: May 07, 2019 3:19 PMUpdated: May 07, 2019 3:19 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested after a search of his residence produced a large amount of methamphetamine and paraphernalia. James Gillham Jr. appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday facing charges of amphetamine trafficking, keep a house where CDS is sold and possession of drug proceeds.

According to an affidavit, police were executing a search warrant at a residence on the 1300 block of Oak Avenue in Bartlesville late Monday night. Upon entering the residence officers discovered numerous scales and baggies with drug residue in Gillham’s room of the residence. Also, $202 in cash was located, mostly in small bills believed to be used in drug transactions.

After Gillham was detained a Velcro pouch was found in the back of the patrol car. Inside the pouch was nearly 40 grams of methamphetamine. Bond for Gillham was set at $50,000. Gillham is due back in court on Wednesday when formal charges will be presented.