Posted: May 08, 2019 7:21 AMUpdated: May 08, 2019 7:22 AM

Garrett Giles

If you are a registered voter in Washington County and became physically incapacitated after 5 p.m. Tuesday, you will not have to miss next week’s Special Municipal Election.

That election is over the City of Dewey’s proposal to raise the sales tax rate.

Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House said state law permits you to go to the polls on an emergency basis if you became incapacitated before Tuesday. She said that includes conditions such as injury, illness or childbirth.

If you or someone you know fits into this category, you can call the County Election Board office at 918.337.2850.

Absentee ballot application forms for the Special Municipal Election for the City of Dewey will be available until 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8th. You can pick up an absentee ballot at the County Election Board Office located at 420 S. Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville.

The County Election Board must mail the ballots to you and you must return the ballot by mail. Ballots must be in the hands of the Board no later than 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.

As an alternative to voting absentee, you can receive and cast a ballot by going to the County Election Board Office Thursday, May 9th from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, May 10th from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Precincts and polling times are also available. Polls will open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 14th. Poll places are listed below:

Precinct 62 - First Church of God, 222 S. Osage in Dewey

Precinct 73 - Dewey Church of Christ, 1313 N. Osage Avenue, Dewey

Precinct 74 - Rose Hill Church, 12950 N. 4000 Road, Dewey