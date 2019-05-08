Posted: May 08, 2019 11:09 AMUpdated: May 08, 2019 12:40 PM

Garrett Giles

Community outreach has been a top priority for the Bartlesville Police Department since Chief Tracy Roles was hired on last October.

The BPD held the Inaugural Block Party and now they are putting on another inaugural event. Bartlesville Regional United Way will benefit from their Mud in the Ville 5K start-up.

Events similar to this take place around the State of Oklahoma and around the U.S.

President and CEO of United Way Lisa Cary also said the Mud Run will have 10 obstacles that will literally take you through a muddy mess! She said there will also be a smaller Fun Run for children that will go through Johnstone Park.

Registration for the 5K is live.

Cary said early bird registration is available for a limited time.

You can register now for $49. A $10 amount will be added when the early bird registration closes. The Fun Run costs $20.

Cary said the Mud Run will be an excellent way for you to support United Way’s 13 partner agencies. She said all you have to do is have fun while getting down and dirty in the mud! The Mud in the Ville 5K events will be held Saturday, June 22nd starting at 8:30 a.m.

To register, you can visit United Way of Bartlesville's Facebook page.