Posted: May 08, 2019 1:01 PMUpdated: May 08, 2019 1:01 PM

Ty Loftis

Beginning next Thursday, an updated drug policy will take effect for Osage County employees who work for the county. Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts says this is a result of laws being passed at the Capitol Building in Oklahoma City.

Roberts said it gets confusing because medical marijuana laws are different at the federal level.

Roberts did add that these policies will likely continue to be updated as time goes on.