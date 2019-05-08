Posted: May 08, 2019 1:55 PMUpdated: May 08, 2019 1:55 PM

Ty Loftis

The City of Bartlesville is offering free grass and leaf collection for Bartlesville residents through Friday. Limbs will also be picked up, but they must be cut into four-foot lengths and neatly bundled. The weight of each bundle must be less than 50 pounds.

Residents should place these items at the curb on their normal trash collection day. Yard waste stickers aren't required and clear or colored bags can be used. Collection is for private residents only, as no commercial collections will be accepted.

There isn't a limit on how many bags residents can put on the curb, but residents must comply with all rules and regulations. The collection is for yard waste only and for more information you can call 918-338-4130.