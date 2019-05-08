Posted: May 08, 2019 2:12 PMUpdated: May 08, 2019 5:03 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested for his third driving under the influence offense early Thursday morning. Jakeb Ledford appeared at the Washington County Courthouse facing charges of aggravated DUI, transporting an open container and driving under suspension.

Assistant district attorney Zoe Gullett cited a previous DUI in Tulsa County and a December 2018 DUI charge in Washington County. Gullet requested a $50,000 bond be set for Ledford. However, Judge Russell Vaclaw set the bond at $25,000.

According to an affidavit, Ledford was pulled over near Prairie Ridge Road and Tuxedo Boulevard in Bartlesville. An officer observed Ledford driving 13 miles per hour over the speed limit with his vehicle crossing over the center line several times. During the stop Ledford failed multiple field sobriety tests that were administered.

A search of Ledford’s vehicle produced several open beer cans under the driver’s seat, behind the driver’s seat and on the passenger seat. These cans were still cold to the touch. Ledford will return to court on May 24.