Posted: May 08, 2019 2:30 PMUpdated: May 08, 2019 5:03 PM

Max Gross

A Ramona man was arrested early Wednesday morning after threatening two female victims and shooting a firearm. Ty Smith appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on charges of recklessly handling a firearm and threatening to perform an act of violence.

According to an affidavit, Smith was talking on the phone with one of the female victims. Smith made a comment about the woman’s weight. The victims and her friend then headed to Smith’s residence to confront him about the comment he made. The two briefly argued before calming down and entering the residence.

The victim claims that Smith then became angry again and asked the victims to leave his residence. Smith then grabbed a handgun and pointed it at the two females as they went out the front door. Smith then allegedly fired three shots into the air and the women left.

Police arrived to find Smith in a field near the residence. Smith claims that he fired the weapon because he wanted the two victims to leave his residence. Smith saw his bond set at $15,000. He is due back in court on May 24.