Posted: May 08, 2019 3:30 PMUpdated: May 08, 2019 3:30 PM

Max Gross

Nowata inmate Caleb Epple, who escaped from the Nowata jail on Monday night after a door was left unlocked has been captured. Epple was apprehended around 1:40 on Wednesday afternoon. Nowata County Sheriff Mirta Hallett confirmed that Epple was arrested in the City of Nowata. Reports claim Epple was found only a few blocks from the jail.

Hallett says it is a relief to finally have Epple back in custody.

Hallett says Epple will now face escape charges and breaking and entering charges for allegedly breaking into a family member’s residence. Epple will be arraigned on those charges Thursday at 9 a.m.

Epple was originally arrested on April 22 and charged with burglary in the first degree and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Sheriff Hallett says this mistake by the jail will lead to more extensive training.