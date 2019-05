Posted: May 09, 2019 3:13 AMUpdated: May 09, 2019 3:47 AM

Garrett Giles

Washington County Emergency Management said W 2900 Road off of Highway 75 will close Thursday, May 9th.

The roadway will be closed through Thursday, May 16th. Construction of a new intersection approach is the reason for the closure.

Both the east and west side of W 2900 Road will be closed.