Posted: May 09, 2019 7:22 AMUpdated: May 09, 2019 7:27 AM

Garrett Giles

Water rights at Copan Lake became feasible on April 24th for the City of Bartlesville. After 10 longs years of work, those involved in making this possible can catch their breathe.

Sen. Jim Inhofe said they stick with it until it gets done and it is done now. He authored the 2018 America’s Water Infrastructure Act which made the water rights possible for Bartlesville.

This problem that plagued Bartlesville that is now over is something Sen. Inhofe wants to spread to our cities across the nation and the State of Oklahoma.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers confirmed Bartlesville will be able to purchase water from Copan Lake at a reasonable cost. You can find more on that in-depth story here.

Sen. Inhofe is now fighting a similar problem in Enid. The City of Enid recently passed a $4.8 million Bond Issue.

After the Bond Issue was passed, the City of Enid found out the Core of Engineers was going to go back and collect past interest worth $13 million. That is because the Corps is looking all the way back to the beginning of the Kaw Reservoir. Inhofe said there was hearing on the matter so the public could be heard.

They are looking for feasible water rights out of Kaw Lake. Sen. Inhofe said they want to celebrate like the City of Bartlesville has in recent weeks.