Posted: May 09, 2019 8:01 AMUpdated: May 09, 2019 8:17 AM

Garrett Giles

14 counties have been added to Gov. Kevin Stitts State of Emergency executive order. Those 14 counties were added because they were impacted by the latest round of severe weather that began Tuesday, April 30th.

The 14 added counties include: Alfalfa, Beckham, Caddo, Custer, Dewey, Greer, Kay, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Jackson, Noble, Roger Mills, Washita and Woods. There are now 66 total counties that fall under Gov. Stitt’s State of Emergency declaration.

Nowata, Osage and Washington counties fall on the long list.

Under the executive order, state agencies can make emergency purchases and acquisitions needed to expedite the delivery of resources to local jurisdictions. The declaration also marks a first step toward seeking federal assistance should it be necessary.