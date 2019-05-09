Posted: May 09, 2019 9:40 AMUpdated: May 09, 2019 9:40 AM

Max Gross

A Nowata inmate who escaped jail custody on Monday night was arraigned on Thursday morning at the Nowata County Courthouse. 24-year-old Caleb Epple was charged with one count of felony escaping. Judge Carl Gibson set Epple’s bond at $125,000.

Epple allegedly walked out of a back door of the jail that had been left unlocked on Monday night. Epple was out of custody for approximately 40 hours before being tracked down in Nowata on Wednesday afternoon reportedly a few blocks from the jail.

Sheriff Mirta Hallett mentioned the possibility of breaking and entering charges being included for Epple’s alleged actions while eluding police. However, the State of Oklahoma did not proceed with those charges.

Epple also has two other pending felony matters that include charges of assault and battery on a police officer, burglary in the first degree and burglary in the second degree. The defendant expressed interest in representing himself through the legal proceedings. Judge Gibson plans to appoint counsel from the Oklahoma Indigent Defense System to represent Epple. Epple is due back in court on Wednesday, May 15.