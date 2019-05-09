Posted: May 09, 2019 10:38 AMUpdated: May 09, 2019 10:59 AM

Garrett Giles

U.S. Senator for Oklahoma James Lankford spoke on the Senate Floor to discuss Public Service Recognition Week.

In his speech, Sen. Lankford highlighted the 93-thousand active and retired federal employees in Oklahoma.

He also spoke about the federal employees who lost their lives in the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995.

Sen. Lankford said that Oklahoma remebers that public servants get up and go o work every day to be able to serve their neighbors. He said we as individuals still push back against those that blindly hate government and blindly hate people that serve in government and serve each other.

Rather than hate, Sen. Lankford saod Oklahoma deeply appreciates. He said the State of Oklahoma is grateful for what they do and that Oklahomans will never forget the 168 lives that were lost 24 years ago.

Last week Sen. Lankford co-sponsored Senate Resolution 180, which designated May 5th through May 11th as Public Service Recognition Week. The resolution commends public servants for their service, and honors who gave their last full measure of devotion for the nation.

Sen. Lankford encourages the next generation to consider careers in public service. He also encourages efforts to promote public service careers at all levels of government.