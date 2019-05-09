Posted: May 09, 2019 12:05 PMUpdated: May 09, 2019 12:06 PM

Garrett Giles

Dewey Fire has benefitted from last weekend’s Car Enthusiasts and Stray Kat 500 Car Show.

The Dewey Fire Department said 100-percent of the gate proceeds collected by Stray Kat 500 were given to the department. A grand total of $3,500 was given to the department this week after the weekend car show.

Dewey Fire said they are thankful for their partnership with the Stray Kat 500. They are also glad that Dewey residents dropped by to say “hello” during the event.

(Photo courtesy: Travis Miller/Lee Ann Meade)