Posted: May 09, 2019 1:59 PMUpdated: May 09, 2019 1:59 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation “Driving With Dad” Golf Tournament will take place on Sunday, May 18 at the Cedar Crest Golf Course in Skiatook.

It will be a two-person scramble for a father and child ages 8 to 18. Check-in starts at 8 in the morning and there will be a shotgun start at 9. Entry fees are paid for by the program.

Prizes will be given out to first, second and third place finishers. There will also be prizes for those who get closest to the pin, longest putt, straightest drive and longest drive.

The deadline to sign up is Friday, May 17. To sign up, call the Osage Financial Assistance Office at 918-287-5311.