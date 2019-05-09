Posted: May 09, 2019 2:00 PMUpdated: May 09, 2019 2:00 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested for attempting to break into a residence he had been evicted from. Scott Taylor appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday facing a misdemeanor charge of unlawful entry for an incident that occurred at a residence on the 1400 block of Hickory Avenue.

According to an affidavit, Taylor had been evicted from the residence previously. Another occupant currently at residence believed that Taylor had broken in and taken items belong to him and others that lived at the home.

A witness stated that he observed Taylor and a female ride up to the residence on a motorcycle. He then claimed to have seen Taylor break in through the front door. The man was a neighbor and could confirm Taylor’s identity. Security camera footage from a neighboring house confirmed the statement of the witness.

Taylor posted a $1,500 bond.