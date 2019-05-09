Posted: May 09, 2019 3:29 PMUpdated: May 09, 2019 4:16 PM

Ty Loftis

This June will mark the 35th annual OKM Music Festival in downtown Bartlesville. The festival begins Saturday, June 8 and runs through the following Saturday, featuring a wide variety of musicians playing anything from jazz, country and classical. OKM Music Board Chairman Mary Lynn Mihm gives a taste of what to expect.

Mihm says she is always looking for volunteers if anyone is interested in helping with the festival.

Mihm also mentioned that there will be plenty of children's programming going on throughout the week.

General admission tickets range in price between 15 and 55 dollars. The Steep Canyon Rangers, The Gothard Sisters and Phil Vassar are just a few of the headline acts that will be at the festival. For more information, go to okmmusic.org.