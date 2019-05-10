Posted: May 10, 2019 3:29 AMUpdated: May 10, 2019 6:01 AM

Garrett Giles

Governor Kevin Stitt said and Senate Republicans have reached a tentative agreement on a plan to give Oklahoma teachers another $1,200 pay raise next year, resolving a major stumbling block on a budget agreement.

Senate President Pro Tem Grag Treat said Thursday he will present the governor a plan for a $200 million in new spending on public education, including $70 million for the teacher pay raise.

Lawmakers have about $600 million in growth revenue to appropriate this year.