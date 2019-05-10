Posted: May 10, 2019 5:45 AMUpdated: May 10, 2019 9:33 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Area History Museum announces that they have a new online tool that allows the public to access historical documents.

History Museum Director Shellie McGill and Museum Collections Manager Debbie Neece have established the online access for the BAHM Washington County historical document archives.

When BAHM relocated from the Bartlesville Public Library to the 5th Floor of City Hall in November of 2000, PastPerfect was the museum software selected to catalog all artifacts and create a keyword searchable database.

McGill and Neece said their goal has been to open this database so visitors could enjoy access to the BAHM's archives. The Museum will utilize PastPerfect Online, which is a division of PastPerfect software. That allows the access to the collections using a web based publishing and search tool.

Neece said this will allow you to sit in the comfort of your home, enjoy a cup of coffee and sift through a sea of genealogical resources, tribal documents or history of the Washington County area.

In 2012, staff at the Museum received a grant from the Martha Jane Starr Field of Interest Fund directed by the Greater Kansas City Community Foundation to fund the digitization efforts. The Foundation has supported BAHM each year allowing the grant facilitators to increase the PastPerfect Archive of catalogued documents to over 7,300.

PastPerfect Online is a work in progess and updated weekly. The Bartlesville Area History Museum invites you to visit bartlesvillehistory.pastperfectonline.com/ to experience histor like never before.

Again, the Bartlesville Area History Museum is located in City Hall, which is located at 401 S. Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville. For more information, call 918.338.4294. The museum is open fro 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.