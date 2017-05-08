Posted: May 10, 2019 11:19 AMUpdated: May 10, 2019 11:19 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet Monday morning for a regular scheduled meeting and they will be getting updates from a number of different people in the county.

Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts will give the Commissioners a safety update and let them know how his team has been doing.

A representative from Miller EMS will be on hand to talk about an ambulance call that took place in Avant. It was reported at last weeks County Commissioner meeting that they were slow to respond to this phone call.

Jake Bruno will be on hand representing the planning and zoning board and Kay Kelley will be there to give an E-911 update.

There will also be possible action taken on a number of items regarding the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska.

The Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting starts at 10 o’ clock in the morning at the courthouse in Pawhuska.