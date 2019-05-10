Posted: May 10, 2019 12:21 PMUpdated: May 10, 2019 1:00 PM

Garrett Giles

Sunfest will celebrate 37 years of entertainment and fun in Bartlesville.

Board President Stephanie Leif said they are bringing a lot of things back to Sunfest this year.

A car show is one of the things making a comeback. Lief said whatever whatever vehicle you are proud of (i.e. motorcycles, customs, classics, etc.), you can bring it out to Sunfest. She said all you have to do is register, park your car and enjoy Sunfest.

On-site registration starts at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 1st.

Also making a return that Saturday thanks to Truity Credit Union is a Water Fight!

Lief's favorite memory of previous Water Fights has been seeing grandmothers running out to join the fight with their grandkids! She said the water fight is for all ages.

That will take place at the Play Tower in Sooner Park at 3:00 p.m. This is the fourth Water Fight Sunfest has ever put on.

Sunfest Volunteer Pam Patteson said a Glow Rave will be added to Sunfest this year. There will be a live DJ, black lights, glow-in-the-dark games, glow-in-the dark paint and more.

The Glow Rave is intended for middle school aged students and up. That will take place Saturday as well.

Sunfest will kickoff on Friday, May 31st and will last until Sunday, June 2nd.