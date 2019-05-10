Posted: May 10, 2019 12:47 PMUpdated: May 10, 2019 1:00 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners will discuss the relocation of potable waterlines as part of Rural Water District 3 on Monday.

Any action taken on the item is not to exceed the amount of $108,607. Brian Kellogg with Kellogg Engineering, Inc. will present the item

Kellogg will present another utility relocation agreement between with the Commissioners. This agreement would be for the relocation of electrical lines for the Green Lake Bridge project. Any action on the item is not to exceed the amount of $44,944.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet at 9:30 Monday morning in the Washington County Commissioners Room.