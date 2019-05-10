Posted: May 10, 2019 1:51 PMUpdated: May 10, 2019 1:51 PM

The fourth annual Doggie Dash & Canine Carnival is set for May 18th at the Cooper Dog Park near Lee Lake just off Adams Boulevard. This event benefits the Animal Rescue Foundation, Washington County SPCA and Bark Park Buddies.

This year’s event features a 5K race, a dog walk, a costume competition as well food, vendors and several other activities. Registration for the race is scheduled for 7 a.m. The canine carnival runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Doggie Dash event director Pam Crawford encourages people to take part in the costume contest.

Interested runners and pups can participate in the one mile dog walk around Lee Lake. The 5K race will follow featuring a course mostly on Pathfinder Parkway. There will also be an agility course for the dogs to run through.

Crawford says the Lee Lake location is the perfect set up for the carnival.

For more information on this even you can visit ArrowheadCharities.com