Posted: May 10, 2019 2:05 PMUpdated: May 10, 2019 2:05 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska School Board will meet Monday afternoon for a regular scheduled meeting at the Administration Building.

David Cash will give a Superintendent’s report and the School Board will look to approve a field trip to the Gilcrease Museum in Tulsa.

The board will look to approve a license agreement between the school and the Huskie Football Booster Club. They will also vote to approve a service agreement between the school system and Alcohol and Drug Testing INC for the 2019-2020 school year.

There will be discussion to possibly re-open the Junior High building, which would house sixth seventh and eighth grade students. Personnel matters will also be discussed.

The meeting begins at 4 o’ clock in the afternoon at the Administration Building for those interested in attending.